I have found a wonderful new tuna. I had noticed over the years that tuna’s flavor in a can had changed. It wasn’t what it used to be when I was a child. I love tuna! I decided for this month’s recipe I would do my version of a tuna melt.

Ingredients:

I can of tuna. I now use Blue Harbor Wild Albacore in Water with A Pinch of Sea Salt

2 tablespoons of good mayonnaise

1/2 of a pita bread

Sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

I blend the tuna and mayonnaise in my Cuisinart.

Add my salt and pepper.

Remove from the container and place evenly on pita bread.

Turn oven on to 450 degrees

Put cheddar cheese on top and place in oven.

I keep an eye on it because oven temperatures vary but it’s usually around 7 minutes–give or take a few. Set your timer for 5 minutes and go from there.

When the cheese is melted, remove from oven and enjoy. I like to eat mine with dill pickles