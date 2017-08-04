TURNING POINT PROPS

NOTES DECADES OF INDUSTRY FIRSTS ON ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

International Propeller Supplier Turning Point Propellers announced

today that it is celebrating 20 years of Business in May 2017. Established

in 1997, Turning Point has built an enviable reputation and brought to

market an impressive array of Industry First’s in Marine Propulsion for

the last two decades. “Our team takes great pride in developing some of

the best performing aluminum and stainless steel propellers. Starting

as an idea after a shortened weekend from a wrecked set of props,

Turning Point has grown into a Global Supplier with manufacturing

and warehouse facilities in three countries,” says company President

Ron Bailey.“We are very grateful to all of our customers for making us

the fastest growing prop company in North America. This rapid growth

required recent expansion into our second US warehouse location in

Jacksonville, FL, and a doubling of our Aluminum production capacity.

To obtain and maintain our outstanding growth, we have partnered with

the Best Independent Sales Associates in the US and Internationally.

This Sales Team allows us to focus on what we do best: New Product

Development and continuous improvements in delivery, fill rates, and

product quality,” according to Bailey.

Turning Point has 20 years of

“Firsts” in its impressive chest of innovations:

•

Industries First Multi-Manufacturer Interchangeable Hub Propeller

– 1996

•

Industries First Full Color Prop boxes and Selection Charts –

bringing props out of the back room – 1998.

•

Industries First Pitch Exchange Program – 1999 and First Prop

Calculator, the Prop Wizard® – 2006

•

First and Only Lifetime Warranty MasterGuard® Hub Installation

kits – 2009

•

First High Performance Four Blade Hustler® Aluminum Propeller –

2009

•

First Safer Propeller, the Aegis® – 2014

Turning Point is a World leader in high performance Aluminum and

Stainless Steel propellers for powerboat applications in the 6-400hp+

range. They are a Primary Manufacturer operating Aluminum and

Stainless facilities with ingot to pallet vertical integration. Branded

Products include: Hustler® Three and Four Blade Aluminum Propellers,

Express® Mach3 and Mach4 Stainless Steel Propellers, Aegis® Safer

Propellers, MasterGuard® Installation/Hub Kits, Prop Wizard® and

Prop Genie® Propeller Configurators. They are focused on New Product

Development, Manufacturing, and Marketing excellence serving a

global customer base partnered with Marine Distribution, OEM, and

Mass Merchant companies.

Contact Turning Point Propellers,

11762 Marco Beach Drive, St.2, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

904-900-7739. sales@tpprops.com,

www.turningpointpropellers.com