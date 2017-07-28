By Michael Yelton

Youth anglers from across the country ascended on Cherokee, NC to compete in the 2017 US Youth National Fly Fishing Championship held on June 23rd–25th. There were 18 competitors who had qualified to compete. The competition consisted of 4, 2 hour, competitor controlled river sessions. Which means that each angler would fish a session then judge a fellow angler during the next session. The river venues were the delayed harvest waters of the upper Nantahala, the hatchery supported waters of the lower Nantahala, the general water of the Raven’s Fork and the trophy water of the Raven’s Fork.

Due to recent rains, the competitors were challenged with high water conditions on the first day. Nevertheless, there were plenty of fish, with a total of 344 fish caught over the two-day catch & release event. With an average length of 24cm and the largest being 53 cm. Wild and stocked Brown, Brook and Rainbow Trout were recorded.

Local Seth Drake of Hendersonville, NC took home the gold medal. Mike Komara of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania took the silver medal and Evan Vanek of Dallas, Texas snagged the bronze. Drake commented on the tough conditions, “Having rained the day before the competition, I had to be prepared for high muddy water the first day, and clearer water on the second. Fly selection was crucial for each day, having to switch gears from using junky flies at first, to smaller natural nymphs as the water became clearer.” Drake’s adjustments paid off as he came from behind going into the last session to secure the win.

The US Youth Fly Fishing team selected its’ 2017/18 roster at the closing awards ceremony. The top 6 anglers were selected from last years’ roster to represent the US at the 2017 World Youth Fly Fishing Championship in Slovenia, August 7th-13th, 2017. Representing the US Youth World team this year will be Douglas Freemann of Philadelphia, PA, Grant Hawse of Marvin, NC, Holden Price of Port Matilda, PA, Seth Drake of Hendersonville, NC, Evan Vanek of Dallas, TX and Mike Komara of Pittsburg, PA. Fore more information or to follow the results of the 2017 Youth World Championships go to www.wyffc2017.com.