VB Sportfishing Rundown Sept. 2017

by Dr. Julie Ball, IGFA Representative, Virginia Beach

Labor Day marks the end of summer for many, but the fall fishing scene in Virginia is just getting started. The cooler water temperatures encourage the summer species to prepare for their migration out of the area, while cold water species begin to settle in.

Inshore, cobia will continue to provide good action for sight casters through the end of the month, but Virginia’s season closes on the 15th of September. Look for fish cruising on the surface in pods and schools as they begin heading south. Checking out bridge pilings and navigational buoys can also provide easy marks with eels or jigs.

Flounder action can be very good in the fall as the flatfish gather at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay as they prepare to migrate offshore to deeper water. More flounder will also collect on inshore and offshore wrecks, along with good sized seabass and hungry trigger fish, but remember that seabass become off limits on the 21st of the month.

Red drum become the center of attention once again as they leave the area during the fall transition. For now, big reds will continue to roam near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay and the lower bay barrier islands, eventually shifting to the artificial islands of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Fresh cut bait and live bait work well while bottom fishing near the islands. Next, big bull reds can debut in the surflines along Sandbridge and the Wildlife Preserve at any time. Any northly blow can jump-start very good drum action, with fresh mullet and spot the best bait for drum in the surf.

Puppy drum action will pick up in most shallows, inlets, creeks, and in the surf off Dam Neck, Sandbridge, and the Eastern Shore Barrier islands this month. Both Lynnhaven and Rudee Inlets are good locations for pups, where juvenile reds favor cut fresh mullet. Fall speckled trout catches can be unpredictable this time of year, but Hungar’s Creek, and Rudee and Lynnhaven Inlets are showing good potential this year.

Spot action has been decent so far this season, and the bite should remain steady for these fall favorites though the month. Decent fish can offer good action along the southern and western sections of the lower bay and along the Virginia Beach ocean front. Favorite spot locations include the Monitor-Merrimack Memorial Bridge Tunnel, the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, and Rudee and Lynnhaven Inlets. Local fishing piers are always a hot place for nice spot, with the best bites often happening on the incoming tide. Croaker are active this month, with good catches of fish ranging up to around 1.5-pounds taking bait in most any deep-water location in the bay. The lower bay inlets will also hold some nicer fish.

Spanish mackerel will remain available along tide rips off the shorelines of Virginia Beach on small spoons well into October. King mackerel can also take trolled offerings, throughout next month.

Big sheepshead will continue to linger on the structure of the Bay Bridge-Tunnel over the next few weeks, along with decent triggerfish. Tautog action is rekindling for the fall trend, with the season reopening on the 19th this month. Remember you can keep up to three fish stretching to at least 16-inches.

Most folks are not interested in amberjack since there is plenty to try for offshore, but big AJ’s will likely hang around the Southern Towers through the end of October. Deep droppers will continue to reel in nice catches of big blueline and golden tilefish, black bellied rosefish and jumbo seabass in water ranging from 300 to 700 feet all month.

The Virginia offshore fall billfish action will likely provide the very best action of the season. White marlin are always the main offshore event in September, but sailfish may still be around, along with some spearfish and scattered blue marlin. A few decent yellowfin and bigeye tuna will also be lurking about the Norfolk Canyon. Gaffer and bailer dolphin are usually plentiful in September, along with a few nicer wahoo starting to show. The swordfish scene could heat up as the waters cool, with a few decent fish caught recently.