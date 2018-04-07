Vermont Record Carp Caught by 11-Year-Old

If this photo of a happy kid with a humongous fish doesn’t make you smile, nothing will. Chase Stokes, 11, caught his 33.25-pound, 40-inch carp on a nightcrawler while fishing at Otter Creek in Panton, Vermont in April 2017. It is one of the three state records caught by Vermont anglers last year. All of them are species not typically targeted.

In May, angler Mike Elwood landed a record redhorse sucker while fishing on the Winooski River in Colchester, Vermont. The sucker, landed on a live worm, weighed 9.9 pounds and measured 29 inches long with an 18-inch girth.

The third record for 2017 was a cisco, also known as lake herring. Alan Franchot caught his 2.25-pound state record while trolling on Lake Champlain in September.

“We saw some incredible catches in 2017, especially Chase’s carp,” said Shawn Good, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “It was an impressive looking fish, but what’s really exciting to me is that we’re starting to see more Vermont anglers fish outside of the box, as I like to call it, by taking advantage of many of the overlooked fishing opportunities we have in our state.”

Good said fishing in Vermont remains excellent for traditional species like bass, trout, salmon and pike, but that anglers should take a look at some of the oddball fish like bowfin, drum, gar, fallfish and suckers that can provide great action as well as trophy potential.