Vero Beach Fall Boat Show Nov. 18-19, 2017

The 34rd Annual Vero Beach Fall Boat Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Riverside Park in Vero Beach.

Boat dealers and suppliers from the local area will display their product lines and will have staff available to answer questions and help you get out on the water! The show has it all, from stand up paddleboards and kayaks, deck boats and pontoon boats, shallow water skiffs and personal watercraft, to offshore fishing machines and cruisers, marine accessories and services, and nautical goodies. Finance and insurance representatives will be onsite. Food and refreshments will be available.

Riverside Park is located at 3280 Riverside Park Drive in Vero Beach, just west of the Riverside Theater and southeast of the Barber Bridge in Vero Beach, just off of State Road 60.

Parking and admission are free. Bring the family to see and find the boat of your dreams. Don’t miss the boat! For more information visit www.verobeachboatshow.com or call (772) 562-7922.