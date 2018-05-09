Wanted! Your Snook Catch Carcasses

Scientists with the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) are asking snook anglers to save their filleted carcasses and take them to a participating bait and tackle store in the area. These carcasses provide information on the size, age, maturity and sex of the catch. This program allows anglers to participate in the collection of data regarding Florida’s premier inshore game fish. FWRI conducts applied research and provides scientific information used to manage Florida’s marine resources.

Guidelines for donating snook carcasses:

All regulations apply. Donate only legal snook during snook season.

Donate all sizes that you harvest. (Donating only large fish will bias the data.)

Donate as many fish and as often as you can; however, do not harvest fish for the program. Keep only those snook you would normally keep.

Donate both tagged and untagged fish. If a snook is tagged, please report tag information to the Angler Tag Return Hotline at 800-367-4461.

When filleting, please leave all internal organs intact.

Drop off location in Palm Beach County:

FWC-FWRI Tequesta Field Laboratory, 19100 Southeast Federal Highway, Tequesta

Fishing Headquarters, 633A Alternate A1A, Jupiter

Lott Bros., 631 Northlake Boulevard, North Palm Beach

Proceeds from saltwater fishing license sales and the snook stamp, as well as the Sport Fish Restoration Program, provide funding for this project.

Answers and information about common snook are a phone call away: Jim Whittington 561-575-5407