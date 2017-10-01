Watch the Tides

by Captain Terry Fisher

Fortunately, now that Irma has passed (not to mention other possible storms on the horizon), life can somewhat get back to normal for many. Our prayers and hearts are with all who suffered tragedies throughout the ordeal. 1st Mate Vicki, 2nd Mate Moby (Chocolate Lab) and I, spent two days reluctantly relocating from Cape Coral to Tampa and eventually weathered the storm in the Orlando area. As I write, I am unsure as to what we go home to in Cape Coral, but the early reports are encouraging.

Prior to the Irma, we were scheduled to attend the second, Costa’s Slack Tide Gathering at the River Palms Cottages on Jensen Beach, Florida. The ‘Venue’ was postponed due to the hurricane. Last year’s gathering consisted of several reputable fishing and boating product representatives along with over two hundred ‘Captains for Clean Water’. Attendees were from various parts Florida, Georgia, N. Carolina and Michigan. I was looking forward to seeing them again and will continue to do so, once a new date is set. Hopefully, positives will come from the storm in as much as to assist in cleaning out some of the algae blooms, dirty water and other impurities that existed prior.

In regards to October fishing; all should be good. As always, timing will be subject to tide levels for access and strategies into the back areas and creek mouths. Redfish should be schooling with many big ones feeding for their return to the Gulf. Compared to prior years (last 2 or 3) the redfish bite has been good since March. I may only assume that it will resume in even bigger numbers during most of October. I refer to it as ‘RED OCTOBER’.

The redfish’s cousin (black drum) may be found around some bridge piles, under deep docks on the ‘inside’ of the outer islands of Sanibel, N. Captiva and Cayo Costa. I am using shrimp on a weighted jig head. They will hold in the deeper holes with protection close by.

Mangrove snapper action should be good in the passes and on the outer island reefs with an occasional cobia, king fish, vermillion and lane snapper, as well as the catch of the day, grouper. Weighted shrimps, pinfish, squid and finger mullet on 20 to 40 lb. leader will do the job.

Snook season is open through October and with the right timing (moving water) will be found under docks, around points of mangroves and around the creek mouths. I use both artificial (twitch, swim and top water) and live presentations (pilchards, pinfish and big shrimps) to increase my odds. Fish them on the outgoing tide for best results.

Seatrout have been active on the green grass flats in 4 to 6 foot of water with an occasional Spanish mackerel, small shark. Permit or pompano will round out the open waters of Pine Island Sound. Use very light tackle with 30lb. leaders and a weighted jig head (under a popping cork) for best results and most rewarding action. Heavy tackle is too much for small seatrouts and inshore fishing.

October should offer lots of great fishing opportunities. It is somewhat of a transition month that generates migration and feeding activity for a number of species passing throughout the SW Florida Water Corridor.

