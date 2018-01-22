One of the hardest things about being in the fishing business, is winter time. The bookings are usually slower in winter. The fishing trips planned often get rescheduled or canceled. Winter is the season of high winds and rough seas. Many of our regular customers get tied up with hunting, holidays, and football. If you are not careful with the money you made in the spring, summer and fall, winter can be financially dangerous.

For those that plan for winter, the cold weather brings some exciting and fun adventures. Some of those adventures may even put a lil walking around money in your pocket too. I called a couple of my buddies from all over the nation, and asked them to answer one simple question. “Watcha gettin into this winter…?”

Capt. Gay Bryant – Red Eye Charters – Fort Morgan, AL:

“I fish out of Fort Morgan, Alabama till the end of December. From January to March I bring my 36 Topaz to Venice, Louisiana. I have been spending my winters down there since 1997. I will be taking people fishing for Tuna, Wahoo, Mako Sharks, and other big fish.”

Capt. Kenny Shiyou – Shore Thing Fishing Charters – Bay St. Louis, MS:

“I will fish when I get a trip, but every other day, I am in the woods. I am either in the swamps in Pearlington, MS or up in north MS. We run hounds for deer and hogs in the swamp and I hardly ever miss a day. Me and my nephew have been heading up to North Mississippi too. We go up there for primitive weapon season, they have huge deer up there.”

Capt. Steve Perrigin – Strictly Fishing Charters – Ocean Springs, MS:

“I like the winter, most of our fishing we do in back bay Biloxi. Even on the windy and rough days, you can find places to fish for trout, reds, flounder and sheepshead. A big part of my winter time routine is maintenance. If I don’t have trips on the books and the weather is junk, I have more time to start and finish bigger projects on my boat, tackle and trailer.”

John Bretza – Okuma Fishing Tackle and Savage Gear (Director of Product Development) – Ontario, California:

“I really have not set up my entire winter travel plans. I am hoping to get in on ss much of the epic California offshore fishery as I can. I know I am gonna fish the Pacific Northwest for Salmon and Steelhead shortly. I will also be a making a trip to Venice, LA, to fish with Capt Mike Frenette.”

Capt. John Swartz – Shallow Draft Charters – Biloxi, MS:

“As the charter season slows down and the days cool off, I turn my focus to growing plants and vegetables in my greenhouse. I enjoy learning how to propagate new varieties of plants, such as roses, geraniums, and lilies.”

Capt. Scott Hickman – Circle H Outfitters – Galveston, TX:

“I will run 400 duck, dove, deer and turkey hunters through our ranches and lodges across Texas and Kansas. The main focus of my winter will be on waterfowl. We have some incredible wade fishing at our ranch in Rockport, TX and we do cast and blasts there. For the most part, my winter is gun powder.”

Capt Ronnie Daniels – Fishermans Guide Service – Pass Christian, MS:

“I fish 12 months a year, but I do a few other things in the winter. I will fish down in Delacroix, LA for a few months. If I have time, I try to get in a few deer and duck hunts. I am really looking forward to deer hunting with my daughter this winter. This will be the first year she gets to shoot. We are both excited about hunting this winter.”

Winter is what you make of it. Some days it may be too nasty to fish, but that does not mean you can not enjoy the outdoors. Get in a duck blind, climb into a tree stand, take the family on a hike, or do a little work in the garden. If you have kids or youngsters in your circle, get them out in the cool weather. In the Northern Gulf, our winters are historically mild and don’t last long. So either by land or sea, get out there enjoy it. Dress warm, stay dry, have fun, and be safe.

Captain Sonny Schindler

Shore Thing Fishing Charters

Bay St Louis, MS

228-342-2295

www.shorethingcharters.com