Water Quality Monitoring Project: Disease Update

y FDEP Coral Program

Coral reefs are diverse ecosystems that harbor thousands of unique marine organisms, offer coastal protection from storms and flooding, and provide essential habitat to a wide range of recreational and commercially important species of fish and invertebrates. However, this resource is currently being impacted by a multi-year coral disease outbreak. While disease outbreaks are not unprecedented, this outbreak is unique due to the presence of multiple diseases that have affected at least 21 coral species across the Florida Reef Tract.

In fall 2014, isolated sites with significant coral disease were reported in Miami-Dade County, but has now been confirmed across approximately 126 linear miles of reef, from Jupiter to the Dry Tortugas. At some sites, up to 50 percent of all corals, including 85-100 percent of individual species, have been affected, resulting in the estimated mortality of millions of corals across southeast Florida. Among these highly affected species are some of the most predominant and important reef-building corals in Florida, as well as species that have historically been considered the most resilient to disease.

To help our corals, we must first understand the cause of this worldwide issue. However, the cause of coral disease is difficult to determine and not currently well understood. Since 2015, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been working with numerous regional partners on a response effort to improve our understanding. Monitoring surveys are conducted annually to assess the prevalence and extent of the current disease outbreak, and provide information to develop effective management strategies for Florida’s coral reefs.

Want to help our corals? DEP encourages boaters and divers to submit reports of observed coral disease to the Southeast Florida Action Network (www.SEAFAN.net), a reporting and response system designed to improve the protection and management of Southeast Florida’s coral reefs. As a reference for divers, coral disease is often visible as a change in tissue color or skeletal structure. You can also do your best to eliminate marine debris and pollution, use our free local mooring buoys rather than anchor on reefs, and use navigational charts on our free phone application to prevent anchoring on a coral reef! For more information on our efforts, or how to help, email coral@dep.state.fl.us.