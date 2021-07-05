Waterway Cleanup ready to “Clean the Decks”

The Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup will hold its 14th annual event on Sat. July 24, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year, a Peck Lake Reef Dive cleanup will also be included.

Since 2008, the yearly cleanup has removed 91.5 tons of trash from Treasure Coast waterways.

“We accomplished amazing numbers with our week-long virtual event last summer and are excited to keep this element in place this year,” said April Price, event coordinator. “We learned that students could significantly increase their volunteer participation hours and many groups that only connect during the business days were able to participate because it was an outdoor activity. However, our logistics last year were extremely challenging, so being able to work our traditional sites and connect with our friends is a vital link to this annual effort. Our cleanup week will kick off on Sat., July 17, with the start of our annually proclaimed Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup Week and will run through Sun., June 25.”

With the goal to reduce the event’s carbon footprint, the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast (aka MIATC), encourages online registration and data reporting. And organizers are taking steps to replace disposable gloves and bags with reusable options and encourage volunteers to bring their own reusable cleanup tools if they have them. Clean up supplies will be available for all volunteers at the designated sites on Sat. July 24.

Volunteers are asked to pre-register and choose a cleanup option that best fits. All volunteers are eligible for a collectible t-shirt and if joining the effort via a boat on the water, the annual commemorative burgee too.

“This is the perfect summertime activity for community, youth and civic groups. There is no limit to the number of folks you can have participate on your team. If you have questions, just give us a call and we are happy to coach you on how to get your group engaged,” says Price.

Event organizers encourage cleanup participants to photograph their efforts so they can be shared on the cleanup website and Facebook page. Corporate sponsorships are available.

For more information contact April Price, (772) 285-1646 or visit www.tcwaterwaycleanup.com.

The Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast, Inc. (MIATC), is a not-for-profit trade association representing recreational marine businesses in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River and Okeechobee counties. MIATC is dedicated to the promotion of pleasure boating and its related industries.