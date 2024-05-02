Watts Bar Crappie

By Perry Hensley

What a great tournament trail this has shaped up to be with a last place finish in the first tournament of the year on Dale Hollow. To the Douglas tournament, placing 5th with a 11.06 lb. weigh in our season has been a roller coaster for sure. Both Watts Bar and Douglas Lakes decided to show off with tournament history records in bag weights this tournament season.

Watts Bar Lake Results -Matt Xenos Club President

What a beautiful day we were blessed with today! The weather was perfect, and we had 26 boats enter the event. As the spawn heats up so does the fishing. As usual Watts Bar showed out with some big double-digit weights. 6 places were paid out in today’s event.

– In first place today and taking home the win. Was the team of Jimmy Pratt and Ray Pratt. With a weight of 13.43 LBS and winning the SNIPER MARINE LLC big fish pot with a 2.16 lb. slab! Congrats to you both on a hard-fought win. Awesome sack of fish.

– In second place with a bag weighing in 13.05 LBS was the team of Mike Chesser and Frankie Chesser. Great bag guys!

– In third place with a bag weighing 11.87 was the team of Scott Bunch and Aaron Porter. Good sack men.

– In fourth place with a bag of 11.37 was the duo Trey Helms and Josh Fullbright. Good bag guys.

– In fifth place was the team of Gary and Jesse Cline with 11.30 Lbs. Nice bag gentlemen.

– In sixth place, also with a bag of 11.30 was the team of Matt Xenos and Josh Sanders. Congrats on a solid sack.

The winners of the ACC Crappie Stix roll the dice rod giveaway was the team of George Hamby and Tom Claxton. They received two brand new ACC rods!!

Watts Bar is looked forward to all year long for its ability to produce nice bags of fish. This year was no different. Congrats to all the anglers who participated in the event, and we can’t wait to see everyone at the Classic April 20th.