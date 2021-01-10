Welcome Capt. Colton Hester to CAM-Treasure Coast Contributing Writers

Capt. Colton was born and raised in Fort Pierce, Florida and has lived here all his life. He began fishing at the age of three with his dad. At the age of 12 he started running his own little skiff around the Indian River Lagoon and the rest is history. At age 18 he obtained his Captain’s license and at age 19 started his charter business Sonna Girl Fishing Charters. The name comes from his Grandmother, whose name was Sonna.

“I will never forget her urging me to get my Captains license and pursue my love for fishing,” said Capt. Colton.

Capt. Colton has two boats available for clients, a 22 KST Triton and a 25 Competition. Sonna Girl Fishing Charters offers freshwater, inshore and offshore fishing charters.