Win Awesome Prize Packages By Registering For CCA Florida STAR

CCA Florida STAR, the state’s largest family friendly saltwater fishing competition, began May 26, but there’s still time to get in on the action… and the prizes. Anyone who registers and goes fishing between now and Sept. 3 has a chance to win some awesome prize packages.

This 101-day fishing event, presented by Yamaha, is conducted by Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida. With more than $500,000 in prizes, the event runs until Labor Day. Registered anglers who catch qualifying fish will be eligible for prizes that include a brand new truck or boat, motor and trailer packages to all-terrain vehicles, marine electronics, scholarships and more.

Unlike traditional fishing tournaments, STAR focuses on conservation and uses the social media-based event to educate the public on the importance of protecting Florida’s marine resources. The format allows anglers to fish on their own schedule all summer long. A “catch, photo and release” competition, STAR’s smartphone app eliminates the requirement to harvest or capture and transport fish.

New details for the 2018 event include:

• Kids – Continued free registration for current New Tide Members (CCA members) ages 6 – 17.

• Guides – Guides are eligible to compete in their own division for Tagged Redfish and Tagged Dolphin.

• Prizes in the Tagged Redfish Division include a Contender 22 Sport, a GMC Sierra, a Pathfinder 2200TRS, a Hewes Redfisher 16, a Carolina Skiff 21 Ultra and Cottonmouth Aluminum Bay/Flats boat, all powered by Yamaha. Prizes for the first two youth anglers in this division include two Carolina Skiff 16JVX CC boats, powered with Yamaha 40 HP motors and trailers.

New divisions include:

• Tagged Dolphin Division (mahi mahi) – a minimum of 20 tagged dolphin will be released in the state’s waters, with the first registered angler who catches one eligible to win $10,000 in cash or scholarship.

• Non-tagged Redfish Division presented by Atlas Jack Plates – even non-tagged redfish are eligible for prizes.

• Grouper Division – special prizes for black, gag, red and scamp grouper.

• Tarpon Division presented by Humminbird – one winner of a $10,000 prize package will be determined by a random drawing of all catch photos entered in the drawing. Eligibility requirements include proper handling and resuscitation of the catch.

Other STAR divisions include:

• Youth Scholarship Division presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors – offering over $100,000 in scholarships from Realtree Fishing, Reel Legends Apparel, Southeastern Environmental Solutions, Talk of the Town Restaurant Group and Pasco County Office of Tourism Development.

• Power Pole Conservation and Costa Kick Plastic Trash Division – assisting with data collection for potential use in stock and habitat assessment and helping with debris collection.

• Lionfish Division – helping with the removal of this invasive species.

• Open, Ladies, Fly, Kayak and Professional Guides divisions – targeting various species.

Most division winners are determined by a random drawing, a format that encourages participants of all ages to protect and conserve Florida’s fisheries.

Register early for an opportunity to win in the weekly Freebie Friday Engel Cooler Drawing! Entry fees are reasonable at $75 for non-CCA members and include a one-year membership. Entry is $40 for current CCA members.

For more information on STAR or to register, visit the organization’s Facebook page or www.ccaflstar.com.