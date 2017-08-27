Wong Spearguns GR Hybrid

Daryl Wong has made a name for himself among spearos by custom building legendary spearguns at his shop in Hawaii. He takes pride in handcrafting each speargun that bears his name, and using the best materials available is able to offer lifetime warranties on his guns.

Wong can make whatever gun you want, but check out his Hybrid line, which combines the best features of Euro-style pipeguns and traditional American wooden guns. A carbon fiber barrel married to a handpicked teak stock provides light weight, balance, and maneuverability. These guns are extremely accurate and silent due to Accutrack guides and state-of-the-art hardware.

With a broad range of options, Wong has a hybrid gun for any fish or environment. Pictured here is the GR Hybrid, which features a semi-enclosed track. It is designed to shoot a 9/32-diameter shaft and is best in situations where divers need a fast-loading gun that eliminates shaft whip for increased distance and accuracy.

www.wongguns.com