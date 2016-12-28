Annual GSLFF Ice Fishing Contest

Saturday January 28, 2017

7:00am-4:00pm

Outdoorsmen and Women!! If you are interested in joining a great federation that gives back to their lake and truly is a great group of guys and girl, consider the GSLFF or fish it’s derby to find out firsthand.

Their annual ice fishing contest on Jan.28th offers $2250 in cash prizes, plus $18,000 in tagged fish awards. They pay-out the top 4 pike, trout and perch. The proceeds go to their stewardship programs to improve fishing on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

To find out more about this great event and federation, go to www.glsff.com. The GLSFF truly makes a difference, but they need more members to help carry out their well thought out initiatives.

Enter @ Fuel -N-Food, Jim’s Bait Shop, Ross Bait Shop, Sportsman’s Choice.

Great Sacandaga Lake Fisheries Federation, Inc.

P.O. Box 991, Northville, NY 12134 – www.gslff.com