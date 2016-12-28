Case Canoe Innovates Canoe Fishing

We truly love canoe fishing here at The Angler Magazine. There’s something about the closeness to the water or the solitude of being one with nature. Unfortunately, sometimes paddling and casting can get cumbersome. Case Canoe www.casecanoe.com has made that a thing of the past. They have patented and advanced a special product that can be revolutionary to outdoorsmen.

The Case Canoe has developed a simple hand controlled electrically powered canoe complete with a solar power system to keep you motoring all day long. All these special features come complete with your Case Canoe purchase. To launch the excitement of their innovative new product, Alex Case has pledged a complete Case Canoe package as a prize in the NYS Winter Classic www.nyswinterclassic.com.

I simply can’t wait for spring to be able to troll for landlock salmon with the quiet approach the Case Canoe will be supplying. The Case Canoe also provides those with a physical limitation to enjoy the peacefulness that canoeing always supplies.

Thanks for all the hard work to Case Canoe in making a great tradition better. Go to their website www.casecanoe.com to learn more, and watch their great videos which are also available on our videos page here.