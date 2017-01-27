Central Florida Inland Fishing

For most freshwater fisherman, this is the time of year we always look forward to. Bass tournaments are happening everywhere, and for good reason. This is the best shot we have to catch a trophy lunker. Get your cameras ready. The bass spawn is here!

Largemouth bass will be doing their yearly spawning routine for the next three months in Florida. Keep an eye out for circles of white sand (beds) amongst the usual black bottom, to quickly locate productive areas. The amount of bass beds will increase over the next couple months, as well as the numbers of big fish caught, and big fish stories told. Most bass will be preparing to spawn this month. To catch those fish, throw moving baits, such as flukes and swimbaits, along the outer edges of cover (lily pads, reeds, etc.). To search for the first bedding bass, S-L-O-W-L-Y drag Texas-rigged creature baits, and plastic worms through the middle of cover. If you spot a giant sitting on a bed, take your time trying to get that fish to bite; don’t spook it. Note: When you hook a big one, all heck’s gonna break loose, so be ready and hang on!

If you’re a live-bait fisherman, then shiners are your best bet for catching a trophy bass. Heavy line (17 to 20 pound mono or 40 to 5 pound braid), heavy wire hooks (3 to 5/0), and heavy rods, help land these lunkers. A bobber will make it easier to notice bites early, and keep track of your bait. Cast to the edge of cover and let your bait swim around. Livelier shiners attract bass faster, so take good care of them by using an aeration system like a “Bubble Box”.

Lake George and Rodman Resivouir, are two of the biggest bass capitals of the world. They will definitely supply us with some amazing catches this year. However, smaller lakes in the Ocala National Forest have giant bass in them as well. On a good day, any lake out here can show ofd. Tip: A kayak will help you access lakes that are rarely fished. Also, the Trophy Catch program pays you handsomely for bass over 8 pounds, caught and released. Go online for rules and regulations.

Speckled perch will still be caught in good numbers for the next month or so. Lake Bryant has produced the best catches so far, and features a quality boat ramp. Rodman Dam and Moss Bluff are the go-to spots for shoreside anglers. Minnows or small jigs, fished under a bobber, will get the job done. They will also catch some of the spawning bass and other species.

One of my favorite fish to catch and eat is warmouth. February and March are the best months to catch lots of these little fighters. They will be in the shallowest 1 to 2 feet of water, amongst the grass and tree limbs. They are vicious and will eat just about anything, but small jigs and live worms work best. Cane poles or speck rods help land these fish in heavy cover. Keep moving along the banks of the Ocklawaha River, or forest lakes, to ensure filling your cooler.

Whether it’s bass, specks, or warmouth; get out there and catch em’. The fishing is great right now!

John Freeze | 352-216-5798

Swampsurf@embarqmail.com