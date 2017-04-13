Dad and Grandpa’s Old Tackle Box, by Dick Braun

By: Dick Braun, member NFLCC, ORCA â€“ current VP, FATC

What treasures are sitting in either of those old tackle boxes?Â Donâ€™t really know, then you had better do some investigative homework before using anything in the box or setting it out in the Garage Sale as no one would want this old junk!Â Chances are youâ€™ve got a treasure or two and donâ€™t know it. Â The following examples were taken from current sold items on Ebay. Â An old boxed wood Heddon Punkin Seed $2200.00, Empty wood Heddon lure box $1850.00, or Creek Chub lure, 3 hook injured minnow w/box $1500.00, or an orange w/black spot Surfster $814, A plastic storm wiggle wart in Blue Mackeral v44 color $860.00, A Bagley rare color $547,00.Â Reels, Penn Senator 4/0 w/Black Box $462, Abu Ambassadeur 6500 w/box $310, Meek & Milam #3, $1580.00, Edward Vom Hofe Saltwater 10/0 size $2380.00.Â An old tackle box, UMCO 4500U $382, Dave Hoover Wooden tackle box $375, Plano 787 Guide series $290.00, to name a few can be worth this kind of money.Â Condition is everything and prices will go down as condition goes down but the value is still there.

There are 3 national clubs out there that can and will help you with value.Â NFLCC â€“ National Fishing Lure Collectorâ€™s Club, ORCA â€“ Old Reel Collectorâ€™s Assoc., & FATC â€“ Florida Antique Tackle Club.Â All 3 clubs are on the web, and all three are also on Facebook, someone in one of those clubs will be more than willing to try and help you value the treasureâ€™s you may have.

The Hunt Continues!