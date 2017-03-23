by Paul Tyre

Water temperature: 70 degrees, water level: full pool, clarity: clear to stained.

Lake Seminole is on fire! This spring, the bass have had a very good spawn. As we go into the post-spawn phase of the spawning cycle, there are several lures that will be very productive. One is a spinnerbait and the other is a frog.

The spinnerbait I like to use this time of year is a Strike King Double Willow in 3/8 ounce chartreuse and white fished along the edge of the grass lines. The shad will be spawning this time of year. If you notice the shad following your spinnerbait back into the boat, you know you’re in a good area. This bite typically lasts a couple of hours in the morning.

A topwater frog has been producing some big bass and will continue throughout the summer. I like the Strike King Popping Perch in Shad Spawn. I like to fish this bait over the top of the grass and through the top of holes in the grass.

The bream and shellcracker are starting to bed up, and they can be caught on a red wiggler in 2′-5′ of water. We have campers in the Bass Island Campground at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge who come just to fish for them.

For up-to-date lake information or guide services on Lake Seminole, call Paul Tyre at (850)264-7534 or email him at paultyrefishing@yahoo.com.

Like this: Like Loading...