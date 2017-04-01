Trailers Tips

By: Capt. Jonathan Moss

I love to go fishing! It doesn’t matter if I am guiding a charter or just fishing for fun with my family, I love to be on the water. I’ve lived by the motto, “It’s always an adventure” for quite some time, but I truly believe that the adventure should take place on the water chasing fish and not on the way to or even at the ramp. Last month I gave you 4 tips on how to maintain your trailer. If followed, these precautionary measures will save you time, and money. But what happens if you find yourself on the wrong side of an adventure? Do you have everything you need if you happen to break down? At all times, I carry an emergency bag in my truck. Let me tell you what I keep handy in my emergency bag and perhaps this will help you in case of a problem.

1. Oversized Hydraulic Floor Jack and Cordless Impact Wrench- This may sound like overkill, but carrying an oversized, heavy-duty jack can be a lifesaver. Most newer model vehicles come with a jack and a lug wrench, but will the jack fit under your boat trailer? Does the lug nut wrench match the lugs on your trailer? These are things you need to know before you need to change a flat trailer tire. I have with me every trip a floor jack and a cordless impact wrench with the correct size socket. This makes it easier for me to change my flat tire and speeds up the process. Lastly, Don’t forget to keep your wrench charged!

2. Flashlight/Headlamp- My mornings always start way before the sun is even thinking of rising. If I have a problem and need to work on my trailer, a flashlight or even better, a headlamp can make all the difference. Yes, your phone has a flashlight, but it takes up a hand. I prefer having a headlamp as it allows me to use both of my hands while still being able to see where I am working. These lights are available in most stores, are cheap and battery powered. Be sure to check your headlamp periodically to make sure the batteries are still good.

3. WD-40- In my mind, it is impossible to have to much WD-40. The majority of my fishing is in saltwater. And even though my trailer has dry launching capabilities and my lug nuts rarely touch the water, I still carry WD-40 just in case one of my lugs is stuck or corroded. Adding some lubricant or penetrating oil and letting it sit for a minute or two can work wonders in loosening rusted on lug nuts. This will also help lower the chance of breaking a stud on your hub and allow you to quickly change a flat tire.

4. Spare Hub- This last item is a bit more complex, but carrying an extra trailer hub and the tools needed to complete the job could mean the difference of fishing or not fishing. Properly and safely changing a busted hub is not overly difficult. But having prior knowledge on how to do so is much needed. I’d recommend learning the steps ahead of time and even practicing with an experienced friend before finding yourself in this scenario unprepared.

