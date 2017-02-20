So You Want to Fish From a Kayak?

By Chris Largent

I know you’ve seen this before. A blog or Facebook post is written with the simple question of “What’s the best kayak to buy to fish from?” And then the responses commence, with a series of reasons as to why his or her kayak is “the best” for everything and typically very strong opinions regarding other brands on the market. Let me ask you a question though, would you buy a car without first taking it for a test drive? Then why buy a kayak without taking it for a test paddle?

Kayak shops these days understand this. Most of the staff at these places either have, or currently, fish and have used many of the models they stock in the store. Product training is key to passing information along to their clients and customers. The technical features available on newer kayaks are only words on a page or forum until you have a knowledgeable person walk you through it. Here are a few tips from an experienced kayak angler on how to choose a boat that works for you.

Know where you are going to spend most of your time fishing. Are you pond hopping or floating a few hours downstream to shuttle back? The hull design of your kayak will depend on whether or not you are looking for stability and maneuverability or tracking ability. A wider hull typically provides a lot more primary stability to the boat, making it seem less tippy and easier to control, also being more comfortable for the beginner to paddle on flat water. The more stability you have, the less tracking ability, normally due to the lack of a defined keel. Longer, narrower V shaped hulls displace water better, allowing the kayak to cut through the water with less effort. This hull design would be great for traveling across large lakes, but not so well in narrower rivers with current and obstacles. This design will feel more tippy to a beginner and will give the false impression that the kayak is not very stable.

Know what you want to take with you. Are you carrying 4 or 5 rods every trip? Are you looking to carry a cooler for an all-day outing? A lot of the newer fishing kayaks have you in mind, with weight capacity soaring into the 700-800lb range. The average, about 400lbs, is usually more than enough room for angler and accessories, with a little room to spare for the ice cold beverages. Options include interior storage and deck storage, just make sure you splurge on the extra tie down kit, and leash your rods! The rigging solutions out there now are astonishing, but you have to decide what you really need. I suggest taking it on a few trips first with as little as possible, and then figuring out what else you would enjoy having, and then trying it out. Most of the fishing kayaks on the market now come with a basic set up of a rod holder or two, and all you have to provide is a motor (your paddle) and rods.

Know how the kayak handles. How do you do that? Rent one. Demo one. Borrow one from a friend. Most kayak dealers have a demo available of the popular models and will rent them out to you for that reason. Some of them even offer to deduct the rental fee from the purchase price of the boat, meaning you won’t be out any actual money in the long run. You can take all the advice in the world on how a kayak handles, but until your butt has to paddle it, you won’t have the firsthand experience. I strongly suggest taking it to the waters you will be fishing, and give it the full test of abilities. If it doesn’t work, move on to another model. I would even go so far as to test a kayak that may not even spark your interest. You may be surprised at what you find. Call your local dealer. Hound them. Ask them the random questions from the list you’ve made. Most of them have been in the same shoes and have pretty good advice on how to handle it. Most of the shops are there to provide you with quality gear but also quality knowledge.

So as you are deciding on whether or not to jump feet first into one of the fastest growing and greatest sports around, remember you must figure out your goals, your needs and decide based on your experiences before making that final purchase. I hope this helps you along your way and I hope to run into you out on the water someday soon!

Chris is part owner and General Manager of Outside World Columbus located in Columbus GA. To learn more about kayak rental and demo opportunities, visit outsideworldcolumbus.com!