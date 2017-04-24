Win an Ugly Stick GX2 Rod/Pflueger President Reel Combo

We will be hosting a very exciting brook trout Instagram contest during May and June for The Crossroads Outdoors in Chestertown, NY right off I-87. Simply text or E-mail your photos of any brook trout caught in Upstate NY, and I will post it on our Instagram page, no Instagram account necessary to enter. Photos will be judged by Instagram likes with the top three posts receiving some awesome gear provided by The Crossroads Outdoors www.crossroadsoutdoors.com. You can win a new Ugly Stik combo, a collection of Lake Clear Wobblers and a hand-picked selection of Hillbilly Trout Trolls picked out by Hillbilly Lure’s John Zeis.

Text or email photos to frankie@theanglermagazine.com or (518) 898-6484

No Instagram account necessary to enter, simply text your NY brook trout pictures to Frankie, with your name and county or town the fish was caught. All posts on The Angler Magazine of Upstate NY Instagram account with the hashtag #thecrossroadsoutdoors @thecrossroadsourdoors during the month of May and early June will compete for Instagram likes. On June 13th at 5pm, the brook trout photo with the most likes will win the Ugly Stick/Pflueger combo. 2nd most like will win a sample variety of Lake Clear Wabblers, and even 3rd most will score a collection of Hillbilly Trout Trolls.

Simple to enter, win brook trout gear!