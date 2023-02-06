2023 Shad and Crappie Derby UPDATE

As we turn the corner from 2022 to the 2023 New Year and begin the final month of the of this season’s 14th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby, we want to thank all of you who have registered to fish in this community “Free to enter” fishing tournament. In early March we will once again be giving away a stack of prizes to our monthly Big Fish winners as well as crowning this season’s’ Youth and Adult champions for Shad and Crappie. For those of you who have been on the water and uploading your catches we thank you for your participation in the longest running FREE tournament in Central Florida. For 14 years now our sponsors and product suppliers have grown, and this season’s prizes will put huge smiles on our winning anglers’ faces. Special thanks to all the sign-up locations and product sponsors listed on our Derby Ad pages, without them we could not have this awesome event!

With the high flood waters from Hurricane Ian the beginning of November had very few anglers on the water because public boat ramps were closed, and the river system was an idle zone. At the end of the month a nice Crappie was caught and up-loaded to our site by Margaret Williams. Her entry won largest for November. The December big crappie was caught by Avera Williams. Any anglers catching a crappie of 15-inch or larger will also get a certificate at the awards event for the 15-inch Crappie Club. No Shad entry for the month of November or December but a few were caught early in January. We go to print for the February issue 2 weeks before the month ends so we will announce January and February winners at the Awards event. With the whole month of February left for catching monster shad or crappie, get out there and catch this season’s winning fish!

Look for all of this year’s winners to be listed in the up-coming March issue, It only takes one fish to win!