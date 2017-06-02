NE Florida Marlin Association

The Northeast Florida Marlin Associations’ 45th Annual Bluewater tournament had over 100 fish weighed in or photographed and released (in the case of the billfish) which is hugely successful for the approximately 120 anglers and 21 boats that fished the tournament. At the end of the weekend over $43,000 in prize money was delivered to captains and crews who enjoyed three days of fishing for Marlin, Sailfish, Wahoo, Tuna, Dolphin and Kingfish. The docks at the Camachee Cove Marina were filled to capacity with a blend of sport fishing boats and center consoles rigged for blue water trolling and the dock parties Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday were all well attended. The Billfish Division winner was the Double Play III, with owner Ken Glover at hand and wife Debbie Glover as the Angler when the first Blue Marlin of the tournament was caught early Friday. Second place in the Billfish category went to the Miss Laddy with Two Sailfish on Saturday. The Gamefish winner was the ReelXcape who’s “secret” tuna patch delivered once again. Second place in the Gamefish category went to the Sea Genie who brought in Dolphin, Wahoo and Kingfish to the weigh in board.

The Northeast Florida Marlin Association is hugely thankful to Sponsors and our Volunteers who made this one of the best Bluewater tournament’s in recent years. Please see www.NEFMA.com for tournament details and sponsors and see our Facebook for more photos.

Thanks to all involved for making this a great tournament and please join us for our next tournaments and events.

Sincerely

Paul Raudenbush – President, Northeast Florida Marlin Association

Scott Stanley – Tournament Director