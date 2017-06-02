Nassau Sound Report June

June is hot weather fishing, I prefer to get out very early and if I can’t ,,,I will fish in the evening around sunset. When fishing late afternoon you will need to have your guard up due to thundershowers & wind, so early is best. If you do fish the afternoons, It can be productive. fishing bait in the deeper areas and edges of channels for the bull Reds. A simple fish finder rig with an 8/0 J hook or a 12/0 circle (preferred) and a wreck anchor will work fine. Large chucks of mullet or ladyfish will be a ticket for a hook up. you will have to move around on different tides to locate your fish. Also baiting sharks in the local sounds can be productive. Basically the same thing, however, a piece of wire is used to attach the hook to prevent cutoffs. If that doesn’t interest you, I would get out early and throw top water plugs and divers for Reds, Trout and other fun species such as Jack’s and ladyfish etc. I work areas such as ledges, structure, grass lines, and points. Certain bulkheads holding bait can be productive as well. If you find any of these areas holding good concentration of finger mullet or pogies this can be a potential hotspot. Throw your lures up current and bring your lures back with the current naturally. If you know fish are there, be patient and throw long shots to keep the fish unaware of your presence, which is another key to success. Most common lures are a bet, there are NO secret lures…. work the ones you have had success with and know how to work very well.

” Walk the dog” method of retrieve for top waters. Sweep and pump pause for lipped divers and crank baits. Continue to look for

areas of concentrated bait.

Flounder will be in the mix in most of the same areas, however structure such as rocks and dock pilings are a good choice. A TBS jig paired with a finger mullet, mud minnow, or shrimp can be successful. If you like lure fishing for flounder, fish the jig with a gulp bait working it across the bottom until you feel the thump. Also a bucktail jig tipped with a bait can be deadly. One day fishing a ledge slowly hopping my bucktail across the bottom I was rewarded with 22 flounder!!! What a great day. Until next month, tight lines.

Capt. Tony Bozzella / TBS JIGS

Professional Angler / Guide

www.tonybozzella.com

904 651 0182