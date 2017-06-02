Pier and Surf Fishing Report

This month is the first of 3 three warm water months. Water temperature above 80 degrees changes the game. The majority of Pompano schools have moved north following their favorite 65 to 75 degree temperature range. However, this is the month in which every species of fish we can catch in the surf is here!

If you head to the beach or pier with some fresh shrimp you literally have the chance of hooking in to Whiting, Hardhead catfish, Sail cats, Spanish mackerel, Bluefish, Spadefish, Ladyfish, Pompano, Jack Cravalle, six species of shark, Redfish, Black Drum, Blue Runners, Spots, Croakers, and Sea Trout. Last year I caught eleven species in one day!

This month let us focus on my favorite species of shark. Hard fighting and good eating Bonnethead! Ok, first of all good eating? Yes, you are what you eat and they are crab eaters. Their main diet is Calico crabs which we can easily imitate with half of a Blue crab. Calicos are thick in the surf during the summer months. So if you want to target them you need to beef up your terminal tackle. My favorite rig is a fish finder tied with 100 lb mon and a 5/0 to 7/0 circle hook. This may seem like over kill but it’s not! For several years I chased the world record of 26lbs. I came up a little short with a 25 pounder caught on Crescent Beach. The current world record is 28 pounds. However, I did discover that a big 4 foot plus Bonnethead can chew through 80 pond mono. That is why I switched to 100 pound mono. The big one got away! Was it 30 pounds? I will never know!

How do you care for your catch? On the beach I cut off the head, cut of the tail, and then remove the entrails. I wash the body of in the surf water and then pack it under the ice. When you get home, will your cooler smell funky like ammonia? Yes, but the smell is in the skin. Once you have filleted it out soak it in milk of buttermilk for one hour. Then deep fry it your favorite way. You will not be disappointed!

If you would like to schedule a surf fishing adventure just give me a call!