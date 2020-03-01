Backcountry Winter

Capt. Rodney Raffield

Well we finally got a winter here in the Everglades National Park and fishing is definitely in a more predictable pattern. Snook are consistently in the backcountry with most of these fish on the smaller side, but the occasional lunker is there to be caught. We are also producing trout and reds in the back, but not as consistently as in the Islands. Trout are into the deep holes, as well as good numbers of sheep’s and snapper. All these fish are being caught on Zman and Mr. Wiffelure paddle tails ranging in 2” to 5” sizes. Tarpon are in the deeper holes feeding on the abundant bait that are available and with patience you might get lucky and hook into one of these giants. Shark are also after the same baitfish as the tarpon, so be prepared for the man in the grey suit! Wildlife is also abundant right now with staggering numbers of white pelicans, as well as the ever-eager dolphins ready to give you an incredible show. Remember if you come into the National Park you will need your Park Pass as well as a Boater’s Permit for the operator of the vessel, so go online and get legal. So, until next time be blessed and tight lines my friends. Capt. Rodney