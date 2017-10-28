Burnin’ The Midnight Oil

by Ryan Kennedy

The stars are out, the crickets are chirping and the moon is shining down on a glittery bass boat. Where are you? If you’re anything like me, you are right in the middle of it all. Whether it’s taking place at a hotel parking lot out of town or simply in your driveway, there is something to be said about burning the midnight oil getting ready for a day out on the water.

Sometimes boat prep starts as a parking lot party with a bunch of buddies gathered around all the boats, tying lures on, making sure all the batteries are charging, and just enjoying the company of those around you. Even though some great memories are made that way, the group fun will always wind down at some point when it’s time to turn in for the night. Right then and there, I find an extremely rewarding situation. Staying out with the boat after everything around you has settled down lets your mind think out every thought that could possibly pop into your head. Maybe it’s thinking through a day of tournament practice or scheming up tomorrow’s game plan on the water; either way there is a certain sense of freedom that comes over you.

In that moment it’s you, the man upstairs, and well, that’s about it. Now some might be thinking how on earth all of that solitude could be enjoyable, but trust me, IT IS. Besides, it’s not like you don’t get to talk to anyone. Sometimes a man just has to talk out loud to himself. Weird? Of course not. Someone has to give you expert advice, right?

It all goes beyond the simple relaxation of solitude though. What else would make a person want to stay up into the dark hours of the night other than doing what you love? I fully believe that as fishermen and outdoorsmen in general we are among the most passionate and determined people on earth. There isn’t much that we wouldn’t do to protect and pursue our passion in life. You better believe that a passionate fisherman is going to stay up unreasonably late to make sure every knot tied is perfect, every tackle tray is in its place, and the gel coat on the boat is shining bright for that morning sunrise reflection. Let’s be real here. The tow vehicle may be caked in a half inch of mud, and we won’t even touch it with a hose until the boat is as close to perfect as it can be.

So, is all of this time spent prepping the boat a bit excessive? Maybe, but you know as well as I do that nothing about it is going to change. Life is too short to not enjoy the little things. Yeah, you may look a little strange if someone looks out the window and sees you talking to yourself or even talking to your boat in the middle of the night, but who cares? It’s your passion and it makes you happy. Now, stop reading this and go prep that boat of yours no matter what hour of day or night it is. Get out there and burn the midnight oil! Tight Lines!