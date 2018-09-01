Celebrating 25 years of ‘Clean Water! More Fish!’

Submitted by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Registration now open for the Conservancy’s 2018 RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament

As toxic algae and red tide plague our beaches, we are reminded that without clean water, recreational fishing would be a thing of the past. Committed to keeping the waters clean and the fish abundant, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida is hosting the 25th annual RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament Friday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 4.

This tournament is a reminder of one of our region’s greatest treasures: our water. Clean water is essential to the Southwest Florida ecosystem, and a lack of this commodity will threaten the region’s economy, fisheries, sea turtles, wading birds and other wildlife. That’s why the Conservancy has dedicated its RedSnook fishing tournament to protecting this valuable resource.

“We are proud to celebrate 25 years of bringing the conservation and angling communities together to raise awareness and funding for clean, safe water,” said Rob Moher, Conservancy of Southwest Florida president and CEO. “Given the current water crisis, this issue is more important than ever. Our annual RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament provides a fun way to get involved and protect our most precious natural resource, water.”

Festivities begin Friday, Nov. 2 with the RedSnook Friday Night Kick-Off Party at the Conservancy Nature Center, featuring cocktails dinner, as well as a raffle and live auction for all participants. The kick-off party is open to the community, not just those participating in the tournament. Tickets are $50 per person.

Fishing is all day Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will launch from three sites: Naples, Goodland and Everglades City. The weekend event will conclude Sunday evening with an awards reception.

“As an environmentalist and fisherman, I am proud to help support the Conservancy’s clean water efforts,” said Henley Shotwell, event co-chair. “We must come together as a community if we are going to fight this water crisis.”

Throughout the years, this tournament has supported the Conservancy’s commitment to water quality protection and local fisheries. Tournament proceeds help the Conservancy:

· Continue its 35-year Sea Turtle Monitoring and Protection program, which has given more than 285,000 hatchlings a chance at survival;

· Advocate to restore natural water flows and minimize pollution;

· Work with local leaders and decision-makers to understand the importance of clean water and its impact on Southwest `Florida’s overall economy and quality of life;

· Evaluate the health of more than 17,000 area mangroves each year;

· Support the production and distribution of the Estuaries Report Card to evaluate the condition of local waterways;

· Protect environmental landmarks such as Ten Thousand Islands, Big Cypress, Estero Bay, the Cocohatchee Slough and the Caloosahatchee River.

“The supply of clean water is crucial to the condition of Southwest Florida’s ecosystem and to the abundance of its wildlife, and it is up to our community to support organizations like the Conservancy that are working to preserve this valuable resource,” said Mokey Shea, co-chairman of the RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament. “I am excited to be involved in this year’s tournament and join the community in supporting such a noteworthy cause.”Caring for the environment will not only enhance quality of life for its inhabitants, but the community as well. The Conservancy invites all Southwest Florida anglers to take part in this three-day fundraising event and show support for the underwater environment by participating in the tournament. For more information about participating or sponsoring a team please email Chanel McGregor [email protected], call 239-403-4200 or visit www.conservancy.org/redsnook.

Presenting Sponsor: The Beacon Group at Morgan Stanley. Supporting Sponsors: RGM Capital, Jay Tompkins Family, Costa, Clifton Larson Allen, Naples Beach Brewery, Florida Weekly, Longhorn Steakhouse, Northern Trust, Century Link, Gallagher Lutgert Insurance and The Lutgert Companies, Collins Vision, Sticky Holsters, Bond, Schoeneck & King, Harrison Designs and Newbury North Associates and Media Sponsor: Florida Weekly.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

The Conservancy is a not-for-profit grassroots organization with a 50 year history focused on the critical environmental issues impacting the water, land and wildlife in Collier, Lee, Glades, Hendry, and Charlotte counties. This is accomplished through the combined efforts of environmental education, science, policy, and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center and von Arx Wildlife Hospital are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about our work and how you can support the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.

