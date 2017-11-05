Crystal River November Fishing Report

New Arrivals

The past few years many local anglers have begun to key in on the latest addition to our inshore target list, the snook. Over the past few years the snook have begun to show up in droves, sometimes even seemingly crowding out the other species, such as redfish, who have called certain areas home for decades. But snook are also known to love warm water, so November can be a great time to target them as they gather up to try to find a warm piece of real estate to spend the winter months. Areas such as the rock piles in the Crystal River, and the discharge canal at the power plant, are known snook hot spots, with a live finger mullet, often being the go-to live bait for a trophy linesider. Other anglers who tend to take a more sporting approach, will often be seen throwing jigs or lipped diving, in the lowlight hours, trying to hook into a monster. However, you choose to target these apex predators, make sure that your tackle is up to par and that you have a stiff piece of 40lb bite tippet to help from getting frayed by their rough mouths and sharp gills.