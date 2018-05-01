Dad’s Old Tackle Box

by Dick Braun

Lightning strikes twice in the same place, kind of! I got a call from a gentleman who said he had some old lures that belonged to his dad and brother. He asked if I would take a look at them and see if any of them might be worth selling. Since it was in the here in town, I made an appointment. When I got there, I introduced myself and he proceeded to pulled out 3 of the Bass Pro Shop clear plastic tackle boxes. I could sort of see through the top and said to myself, ‘this is going to be very interesting.’

Box # 1 had 15 different lures. Here are some of them; Spinno Minno in red/white, CCBC jointed Pikie in Rainbow, Heddon 150 5 hooker in Rainbow, Heddon Walton feather tail 1924-1926, 40 series No. C42, Mud Puppy 1948 w/catalog, Go-Getter in red/white squid model, Dingbat in perch, Heddon wood Vamp in yellow shore., Heddon Punkinseed 730 BGL. That was just Box #1!

Box # 2; Heddon Crazy Crawler Gray Mouse, CCBC Dinger Red/White w/horse hair, Heddon Weedless Widow, Heddon Scisser Tail 3” in Strawberry, 2ea. PawPaw Hair Mouse, CCBC wood Crawdad new condition, Heddon 9110SD River Runt Spook Sinker 1940’s, Heddon Punkinseed 9630 in Sunfish w/red mouth, Heddon Hi-Tail, and to top off box #2, a Flutter Fin Lure which looks like a green jaw breaker.

napfort

Box # 3; Cisco Kid Jointed, South Bend Explorer, Creek Chub Bait Co. Dingbat in frog., Heddon Minnow Rigge Heddon Crackle Back, 4 ea. jointed CCBC Pikie Fireplugs (1 is a deep diver), Bud Stewart double jointed, Creek Chub Bait Co. Wagtail jointed wood (very rare), CCBC Pikie red/white glass eye. Pflueger Palomine, Heddon Hi-Tail in yellow/red highlights, Heddon tiny Punkinseed in perch, and a Creek Chub Beatle.

The Bonus was, 5 different vintage painted bobbers, very nice Mitchell 304 in perfect working order, and a Pflueger 80 fly reel with the bulldog stamp on the foot.

It’s still out there folks! Start looking as there are $$$ in those old tackle boxes!

P.S.: 2 Feb 2018 a Heddon Minnow in yellow 5 hook, 4” sold for $13,099.99 after 50 bids and the seller collected an additional $3.50 for shipping.

Until next time, bye for now.

Florida Antique Tackle Collectors, Inc. is a non-profit, member supported organization registered in the State of Florida. The purposes of the Club are to enhance and promote the collection, preservation and knowledge of old antique angling memorabilia and the history of tackle produced in Florida. FATC sponsors three exhibitions each year throughout the State of Florida. Club Members bring historical displays from their collections of old fishing tackle and also bring old tackle to trade among themselves. The public is invited to attend these exhibitions and encouraged to bring their own old tackle for free appraisals by Club Members.