December Page 1

Fa,la,la,la,la,la,la,la,la and Merry, Merry Christmas. If you don’t celebrate Christmas, we wish you Happy Holidays of your choice, and hope that you all have loving friends and family. I love December and I love everything about Christmas. As I write today, it is warm and sunny on the Suwannee River in Dixie County, and even though the weather is delightful, the weather man says that a dry, cold front is on the way. DRY? We desperately need a WET cold front. Hurricane Irma brought us about 9 inches of rain, but that was two months ago and we have received less than an inch since. November 2017 was pretty much a carbon copy of November 2016, in respect to rain fall. The river is low and clear; great for sight fishing at night?

This month’s recipe on page 16, is a simple mayo/sour cream dipping sauce for yummy Stone Crab, a great appetizer for a holiday party.

In July 2016, our family grew by one, when our son Stacy, married Danielle. In July of this year, we grew by one again, when our beautiful granddaughter, Secelia, was born to Stacy and Danielle. Our two wonderful grandsons are now teenagers and we are all having soooooo much fun with this little girl.

Do you need gift ideas? See page 19 for Kevin McCarthy’s book Christmas in Florida, a great gift for all lovers of Florida. I am going to buy a copy for everyone on my list! Kevin writes FLORIDA WATERWAYS on page 3. See page 5 for Capt. Brian Smith’s book Backlash of Monofilament, fish tales from a charter captain, woven with tips for fishing the Gulf Coast of Florida. Capt. Brian writes our STEINHATCHEE forecast. How about gift certificates for a guided fishing trip? Contact our guides. On the subject of gift certificates, all of our advertisers sell them and everyone appreciates a gift certificate.

When you pick up your issue of Coastal Angler Magazine, please thank the business who generously gives us the display space. Without them, we could not give you this free magazine. Also, since this magazine is free, be sure to thank the advertisers. Without them, there would be no revenue to pay for printing, production and distribution. Without our knowledgeable writers, you wouldn’t have those wonderful forecasts and articles to read. Without Cary, me and our designer Kathleen, there would be no magazine and no need for writers, advertisers or distribution locations. Without the effort of our corporate office and our printer, there would be no magazine. Without the freight delivery folks, the magazine would not travel from Kentucky to Florida. Without Cary, me, and Rosa, 11,000 copies would not get to the distribution locations in eight counties. It takes a lot of people, and a lot of time and effort to put this great FREE publication into your hands.

I know you will do some fishing during the holidays. Please send me your fishing/boating/outdoor photos, especially of your kids enjoying our great Florida outdoors.

Again, I wish you the Merriest Christmas and Happiest Holiday Season ever.

Lynn Crutchfield