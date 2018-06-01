Father’s Day Gift Guide

1. Manta Racks

Take your boards and kayaks securely on your boat using fishing rod holders! With Manta Racks’ patented 360° locking swivel feature, your paddleboards, wakeboards, kayaks, kiteboards, water skis and surfboards can be easily stored on the gunnel of the boat without drilling extra holes. All of your boards are out of the way of your passengers, securely fastened to your Manta Racks system. Made in America using quality aluminum, stainless steel, SeaDek, and marine lumber. • www.mantaracks.com

2. Bones Outfitters

Bones Outfitters has Dad covered. Manufactured entirely in the US and all hand sewn, these 55+ UV protected performance shirts are the perfect year-round choice for a day on, or off the water. Use promo code FATHERS15 at checkout and receive 15% OFF your entire order for the month of June 2018. Take advantage of this deal and get the perfect gift for summer! • www.bonesoutfitters.com

3. Sportfish Reel Covers

Sportfish Reel Covers allow you to protect your valuable rods and reels with a personal touch, using your own logo, boat name or image. They can take your design or one of their original fish designs and create a never before seen reel cover just for you. Impact resistant and made from 5.5 mm neoprene, Sportfish Reel Covers help eliminate scratches and nicks while providing protection from saltwater, UV deterioration and dirt. They come in most sizes for conventional, spinning, fly, electric and baitcasting reels. Order your custom design just in time for Father’s Day! • www.sportfishreelcovers.com

4. CaddyCan™

Caddycan™ & Caddycan™ Junior are multi-purpose storage bags designed out of the need to secure trash while out on the water. They’re ideal for boats, camping, RVs, golf carts and other recreational vehicles. Its simple retractable access opening on top makes it ideal for quick and effortless discard. It’s collapsible for easy storage and requires no tools to mount, put it where it works for you. It comes with an adjustable hanging/shoulder strap and four industrial velcro straps on the back, making it easy to attach to any rail system. When your Caddycan™ is full, simply unzip the entire lid and remove the interior compartment to properly empty at an ideal location. • www.caddycan.com

5. Docktail Bar

Docktail® Bar manufactures premium, marine grade, food and beverage accessories for boaters and floaters. Products include: boat bars, floating bars, caddies, cup holders, bottle holders, and serving tables, that are customizable, portable, and made in the USA. Our innovative designs allow boaters to organize all their favorite food, drinks, and snacks and provide a stable platform to host a party, serve lunch or catch dinner. For 10% Off and FREE SHIPPING use code: CAMAG18. • www.docktailbar.com

6. Got Rum Gear

Utilizing a high-quality dye sublimation printing process, the Sailfish Bait Pod Design UPF 40 Performance Shirt is manufactured, custom cut and sewn locally in South Florida. From the original artwork of Got Rum Gear artist Kinh Bui “Buoy,” this is a truly one of a kind, custom shirt from GRG. The design is in the fabric, so it won’t fade or wash out. The detail of the baitfish and the sailfish are so brilliant, you can actually see the scales of the baitfish. Also available in youth sizes. • www.gotrumgear.com