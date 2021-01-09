Florida Bucketmouth

By Mark Ambert, Contributing Writer

The morning dawned bright and clear with a cool breeze putting a ripple on the water. The perfect weather for getting outdoors and why we love the Florida winter! I just recently located here and being new to an area can be both challenging and rewarding. Having traveled extensively I have developed a passion for targeting new areas to fish. I decided to combine two of my favorite activities — a spirited bike ride with a fishing rod in tow!

What better place to start than a local bike trail and water park? I would get some exercise and relaxing time casting for bass in the numerous ponds and lakes along the way. When I fish a new location, I bring three lures to cover the water column — top water, suspending and deep. I like to commit to one lure and stick with it for the duration and use the others only if needed. It’s my way of really focusing in on my surroundings and bringing my offering to life. Today I had decided on my trusty 4” Zoom Horny Toad in bullfrog olive. Big bass love to eat them and will attack without hesitation — even in lakes where I’ve seen no evidence of frogs!

I chose the frog because it can be fished slow – perfect for a cool fall morning. I had it rigged weedless which allows me to cover grass beds and drop-offs. Whenever possible – I like to target places that offer at least two types of structure. I targeted an area where I could cast tight to the shoreline and swim my lure slowly over the drop-off to deep water. My target area also included a small outcropping that jutted out into the lake. When deciding on the “where” I also like to factor in wind direction and fish the side of the lake or pond where wind will push and stack up the bait. I soon found the right spot and began to fish. A sure-fire technique for effectively covering shoreline starts with a cast left or right and tight to shore. Then cast the hands of a clock varying retrieve and depth as conditions unfold. Once all hands of the clock are complete take one step to the right or left and begin again working your way down the shoreline. When approaching the shore — take very light steps and only go as far as you need to cast. Fish will oftentimes hang tight to the bank and hit right at your feet!

Pro tip – Always carry a good pair of polarized sunglasses as much of this type of fishing is site oriented. I use Cocoons Clip-ons in a Bronze / Green Mirror finish which penetrates the tannin color of the local lakes perfectly.

I always hate when you get a good strike on the first cast – I never feel prepared and always need a few casts to build a connection to the lure and my surroundings. As luck would have it, I got a good strike on my first cast from what felt like a decent bass and missed. I took a deep breath and settled back into the flow. I studied the area as I continued a very slow retrieve along the drop off and turned my head back to the lure just in time to see a massive profile of a bass rising from the deep. Its mouth opened and I had to do everything in my power to keep from yanking the frog out of reach! Everything seemed to move in slow motion. That big bucket of a mouth opened and began to inhale my offering. I stopped my retrieve and watched as my frog disappeared in that huge hole. I let the line come tight as the big bass turned to swim away with its meal. It was then I realized just how big this fish was and that it might possibly be a personal best. Once the fish felt the hook – game on! The drag on my Penn Battle II 2000 spinning reel began to scream as line peeled of the spool. I tried to angle the rod tip back down towards the water to prevent a jump but too late. She rose up and out of the water – big tail working frantically to get that massive head clear. Her angry head shake could be felt all the way up the rod to the handle. It’d been a while since this big old gal had felt the sting of a hook! Everything held and she turned to make another run. More of my twenty-pound Power Pro braid peeled off the reel and I was shocked to see this after her first blistering run. Once she stopped her forward assault, I quickly glanced around at my surroundings and began to plan a landing strategy. There was an area to my right where I could hop in the water and lip her without having to risk dragging her up the bank. After the second run was finished, she tired and I slowly eased her towards the shallows.

Once I had her firmly in my grip, I breathed a sigh of relief. She was definitely my biggest largemouth and a trophy by any standard. After taking a few pictures I quickly got her back in the water and spent a few minutes making sure she was ok. I was so happy to release a fish of a lifetime and my first true Florida bucketmouth bass!

Mark Ambert – Avid outdoorsman,

sportswriter & photographer

“For me, fishing is a passion second to none. It sets the heart racing and soul on fire to be on the water and in the hunt. For those few hours we can forget everything, and life unfolds like no place else. Always live your passion.”

