GOOD BYE 2017 AND HELLO 2018

As I write tonight in the last days of 2017, the weather finally feels like winter and Christmas. We certainly had an awesome Fall this year. My favorite weather; no heat or air, and my French doors open all day! 2016 brought us a new daughter-in-law and 2017 brought us a new granddaughter. Our two teenage grandsons are the proudest big brothers ever!

We welcome a new writer Jason Clark. You will find his column, FISHING THE NATURE COAST FLATS, on page 7. On page 13 we introduce a new restaurant in Yankeetown, Black Water Grill & Bar. The business is new, but the building is not, formerly the Riverside Inn, and the building has long been known as the Izzak Walton Lodge. When you visit, be sure to tell them that I sent you.

Thank you to John Freeze for the page 1 photos (except for grandson on swing).

This month’s recipe, Baked Grouper Cheeks Topped with Garlic Shrimp, on page 2 combines two of my favorites. This dish is rated, “You can do that again!” from my in-house food critic.

As you know, winter fishing can be a challenge, but if anyone can help you this time of the year, it is our guides. They know “how, when and where”. Give them a call. They also enjoy just hearing from you. Let them know that you appreciate them and the time that they take to write for us. Also thank our advertisers and the location where you picked up this FREE magazine.

Our wish for you is that 2018 is the best year of your life. Enjoy every day.