Hickory – October 2018

Fall is finally here, and the fishing on Lake Rhodhiss and Lake Hickory can be some of the best of the year. These stripers have been bottled up in their summer spots for a couple months and they’re ready to eat. Now that the water is cooler they can be anywhere at any depth making them tricky at times to find. That’s why this month I try to place myself “near” the summer spots but not on and in my summer spots. Fish are going to slowly be filtering their way out of these spots back out into main lake water. So if you know where you were catching fish last month start there and work your way down the lake or out into bigger water. I will be pulling out everything this month. I’ll have planer boards off the sides, freelines out the back, and downlines straight down covering depths from the surface down to 35-40 feet. All of these will be loaded up with live baits from 3 inch up to 8 inch. Strap them on start at your summer spots and work your way down. You’ll be in fish before you know it.

