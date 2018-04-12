April Horseshoe Beach Fishing Report

I don’t know about everyone else but I hope this month’s weather patterns are a lot better than last month’s. I am tired of cold fronts and wind. We should see the weather and water temps improve along with the fishing becoming more consistent. The fish will settle into their spring patterns and we should see some new species make an appearance.

The redfish will start to move up out of the deeper troughs and back up on the flats. With the up and down weather we had the past month once this starts it will be game on. This is top water time. There is nothing better than watching a redfish crush a top water plug. My weapon of choice would definitely be a mirrolure she dog. I will throw this bait until I can’t pick up my arm. You will also see a lot of the white bait showing back up on the flats so a zman diezel minnowz is another great option that will produce great numbers. If the water is a little stained or just flat out dirty pick up a gold spoon and go to town.

The trout will start to push out into deeper water as the water temps start to rise. This time of year it is hard to beat a zman trout trick. We absolutely hammered the trout with them a few days ago. If I am in the foot and a half to 2 ft range I will still chunk a mirrolure mirrodine to put a few yellow mouths in the boat.

Pay attention this time of year to as you are floating around in the flats. The cobia are going to start cruising. This is a big bonus with some serious drag pulling excitement. I will keep a rod rigged with a hogie eel in the boat to hopefully tie into one of these guys with. A live pinfish will also get you a ticket to the dance with one of these guys.

Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing. If you are ready to spend some time with us on the water give me a call and book your trip today.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

