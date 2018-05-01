Incredible Diving

by Capt. Bill D’Antuono

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. Season is over and we are onto our warmer months, headed right into dive season. Water temperatures are already in the mid-70’s and new fish are headed our way. Keeper red grouper will be headed to shallow waters, amberjack season opens up May 1st and gag grouper season opens June 1st. I will be booking trips for amberjack and gag grouper, so let me know and I will put you on the fish.

The end of season was spectacular. We had almost two weeks of favorable weather and every guide was out and about booked solid. I personally made some pretty epic runs out to the promised lands and brought back some incredible fish. My clients have already boated two black grouper over 65lbs so far this year. Along with the groupers, we also are seeing African pompanos, mutton snappers and large mangrove snappers making it into the box. Excited to see what this summer brings.

Gag grouper opener will mark the start of dive season. With warm waters and good conditions expect to see some dive flags out there. Spring is an incredible time to dive here in SWFL. We recently saw top-to-bottom visibility in shallow waters and blue water out on the deep spots. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Make sure to check my instagram (@offshorenaples and @naplesspearfishingleague) for all of our latest catches. If you want to get in on the action first-hand or have any questions, comments or insights shoot me and email or phone call. Here’s to a great 2018 dive season!

Capt. Bill is a dive master at SCUBAdventures in Naples, in 2013 his efforts helped to lift a 50 year ban on spearfishing in Collier County waters, he is the founder of the Naples Spearfishing League and is available as a local spearfishing guide. You can contact Bill at naplesspearfishingleague@gmail.com – www.spearfishingnaplesFL.com or visit him at SCUBAdventures.