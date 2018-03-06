March Coastal Angler

It’s all about the KIDS!

By John Jordan

The Ancient City Game Fish Association will meet on Tuesday, March 20th at the St Augustine Shrine Club. Their clubhouse is located in St Augustine south at 250 Brainard Street. Social will begin at 6 o’clock, followed by light food and the general meeting. The junior anglers club will meet to finalize their involvement in the kids clinic. The seventh annual free kids clinic will be held on March 17th. It is open to the public for all kids 12 and under. Registration begins at 7:30 AM. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The location is at the Saint Augustine Marina and Vilano Beach pier. We thank Jimmy Beach for his commitment and support of this event. Saint Augustine Marina is your local full service boat, motor, and trailer dealership. They specialize in Key West boats and Yamaha outboards. We also thank Saint Johns County parks and recreation and our county commissioners for making the pier available for our kids to fish. The fishing and safety clinic will begin at 8 AM. There will be presentations by Saint Johns County Marine and fire rescue, and Seatow. The rods used in the fishing portion of the clinic were donated by Brad Reeves with Bombardier Recreation Products. Other fishing supplies were given by the Bait Shack and Fish bites. Thanks to Andy’s Taylor Rental for their help with the facility set up. Free lunch will be provided by McDonalds. Awards, raffle prizes, and goodie bags will be given to the first 150 kids around 11:30. For more information call Donna at 904-814-0515. Special thanks to members of the Ancient City Game Fish Association for their time and commitment to make this happen.

This months meeting will have results from the Inshore Spring Kick Off tournament held in February. There will be awards and who knows maybe a “blooper”. Topics of concern and discussion will be the recommendation of the Federal Fisheries to limit our rights to fish. Don’t get me started but everyone needs to get involved with their local fishing community to make your voice heard. Ancient City Game Fish Association is a local fishing club in St Augustine. In our bylaws we have pledged to promote fishing and conserve our resources.Sometimes it’s hard to do both. Get involved on some level and make your voice count. For more information call Captain Chip at 904806-7172, Facebook or ACGFA.com