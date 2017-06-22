Capt. Gene Bolton’s Sunken Treasures Henderson/Sackets/Chaumont Bay Report

Fishing has still been strong across the eastern basin of Lake Ontario. The walleye bite has been a little tough but still managing some quality eye’s. Trolling deep divers along point peninsula, and Henderson Harbor areas.

Perch fishing has been excellent with buckets of jumbo perch coming in daily. Gold hooks topped with perch minnows have been the ticket along Point peninsula as well as Henderson Harbor area. Perch are schooled in big numbers anywhere from 15 to 40 feet.

Out in the big water the lake trout bite has been decent with large lake trout hitting the deck between 10-20 pound range. Work 130′ to 160 using cowbells on bottom.

Brown Trout action has been spotty but there around look for bait schools and fish spoons off riggers and weight rods over 30-80 feet over water. There has been a few King Salmon around the eastern end and were loaded with bait more salmon will be around soon.

Bass season opens up this weekend, with a large bass and walleye derby out of Henchen Marina in Henderson Harbor. Fish on !!!!