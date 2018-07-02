July Highlight Of The Month

It’s July and the highlight of the month, as far as fishermen are concerned, is that the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament (GJKT) is this month. That’s right, now is the time for the 38th annual GJKT, presented by Jacksonville Marine Charities.

When it comes to the fish, well lets’ just say that they have shown up in mass since the middle June. Add some large schools of bait to the mix, and things are shaping up for yet another great tournament.

So lets’ get down to the nitty gritty. The GJKT is a weeklong event. Actually more than a week this year with the placement of Jacksonville Redfish Tournament on (also presented by Jacksonville Marine Charities) Saturday July 14th. The tournament site opens on Monday the 16th for captains’ bag pickups, early registration and Jr Angler Tournaments (both dock and offshore) registration. Monday night brings the captains meeting for the Jr Anglers followed quickly the Jr Angler Tournaments Tuesday. Two PM Tuesday afternoon is a great time to show up and watch the Jrs weigh in. Large and small kingfish weighed in by large and small kids makes for a wonderful afternoon.

Wednesday is final registration day for the open tournament, and captains meeting that night. Over 300 boats will be competing on Thursday and Friday for more than $163,000 in cash and prizes including the grand prize (largest fish) , which is a brand new 22ft Contender boat powered by a Yamaha motor, valued at over $83,000. The aggregate winner (two fish combined weight) will take home a smoothe $10,000 in cash.

Now tournament officials don’t like to boast, but Thursday and Friday afternoon between 3 and 6 Pm is the time for non-fishing spectators to show up. The show will be impressive. Again, just like the Jr Angler Tournament, there will be small to large boats weighing in small to large kingfish. The only difference is that this time it will be in much larger numbers of boats. It’s a true thing of beauty the way tournament volunteers pull it off.

As always the tournament site will host lots of venders, plenty of grandstand seating and a rather large tent with extra (in the shade) seating. Food and drinks are available for purchase all week long and a full bar is on site for adult libation.

Saturday is awards day, which includes a Jr angler seminar, all award presentations, raffles, venders, food festival, all followed up with a live band for a late afternoon and evening party

For more information , exact times of events or to enter the tournament go to www.kingfishtournament.com.