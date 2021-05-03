Juno Beach Pier: May 2021

By Lauren Eissey, Loggerhead Marinelife Center Contributing Writer

May brings average temperatures between 72°F and 86°F, with warmer temperatures above 86°F toward the end of the month. Anglers at the Juno Beach Pier can anticipate fishing under a full moon on May 26th. According to experts, fish tend to feed more during a full moon when tides are higher than average.

With this weather, plan on catching Spanish mackerel, pompano, crevalle jack, blue runners, snook, and croakers at the JBP. Anglers can catch Spanish mackerel, a fish with a year-round season, by using lures and jigs. Anglers often enjoy eating mackerel in a variety of dishes since they are one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pompano is another highly preferred fish to eat in the area. Like Spanish mackerel, anglers often enjoy the fish with butter. Pier goers can also expect to catch pompano by using bait, jigs, and live sand fleas.

Anglers using bait and lures can expect to catch crevalle jacks and blue runners. Easily identified by their bluish-green to greenish-gold back and prominent black spot on their gill cover, crevalle jack feed mainly on small fishes. When selecting bait, pier experts suggest using a lively baitfish to catch crevalle jack. Typically, adult blue runners can be found inshore and nearshore. These fish can be identified by their light-olive to bluish-green back. Experts advise catching blue runners with fish, shrimp, or squid as bait.

Another fan favorite, snook, can be caught at the pier by using cut and small live fish. Anglers hoping to catch snook should visit the pier before the season ends on June 1st. To keep these slot fish, the snook must measure between 28 and 32 inches in total length.

Atlantic croakers are commonly caught at the pier. These bottom feeders tend to prefer crustaceans, mollusks, and small fish. Consider using whiting, sand perch, or squid strips as bait to catch croakers.

During sea turtle nesting season in Palm Beach County, the JBP adjusts its angling and spectator hours to accommodate nesting and hatching sea turtles. From March 1 through October 31, the pier opens a half hour before sunrise and closes at sunset each day. Turn to Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for best practices regarding sea turtle safety.

As part of LMC’s Responsible Pier Initiative, the JBP practices sustainable fishing and recycling. Please dispose of used monofilament lines in the designated recycling containers and report any accidentally hooked sea turtles.

LMC offers private fishing lessons for adults and children (ages eight and older). One-hour lessons are offered daily and scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25 per angler (without gear); $35 per angler with rental gear included. Cost does not include bait. Email reservations@marinelife.org to register. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator

Juno Beach Pier (561) 627-8280 x140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier • Instagram & Twitter:@junobeachpier