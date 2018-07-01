Kayak Fishing

by Eric Henson

Summertime is definitely here and things are heating up! A lot of people don’t like fishing in the dead of summer because they think the fishing starts to slow down. They are correct that when water temps start to reach the highest of the year, some of our fish start to get slow and lethargic. But, you can still catch plenty of good fish if you know where to find them and how to fish for them. Here are a few baits and techniques that I like to use in the summer that give me better success on those hot summer days. First and foremost, get an early start. I know most people (including myself) don’t like waking up before the sun comes up. But the saying “the early bird catches the worm” happens to be true for fishing, especially this time of the year. It is an incredible sight watching mother nature wake up and come to life as the sun rises. The water temps are at the lowest as the sun just starts to come up for the rest of the day and fish take full advantage of it. Most days I try and get on the water while it is still dark outside. Make sure you bring a good 360 degrees navi light so that other boats don’t run you over and a headlamp so that you can easily see what you are doing. In the dark through the twilight hours your number one sense will be your ears. I like to start out with a search bait like the “top water” Yo-3DB Pencil. At this time of day fish will be super aggressive, so listen up for fish breaching and busting baits on the surface. Coffee tastes a whole lot better while hearing your top water plug get demolished and then the sound of your drag burning as the sun starts to break the horizon. As the sun starts to come up the fish will start to retreat to the cooler areas, whether it’s into deeper water or up underneath the mangroves. This is the time where I usually start to slow down my bait presentation as well. My “boat/fishing partner Derek Engle” always says people have no idea what they are missing watching the sun come up. It is truly something special! Well, I hope this helps your summertime fishing blues… Please remember safety first out there! Be courteous of your fellow anglers and always keep an eye out for other boaters. Tight Lines and Tight Knots to all! :)

Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC. a guided kayak fishing company out of Sarasota Florida. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. To book a guided fishing trip with Eric check out his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349