Keaton Beach

#1 Doug Garwood of Dalton Ga., with a nice red taken on an Intruder Hex Spoon 5/4/18

#2 Dawn Prietz of Marianna, Fl., with a great red taken 5/1/18

#3 Ladon Toole of Thomasville, Ga., with a fine 23-inch trout, 5/5/18

Trout fishing continues to be GREAT as on my last charter, May 5th, I had Jared Singletary, Mandy Medders and Ladon Toole of Thomasville, Ga. out, and we bested 20 trout, with four over 20 inches, from 4.5 to 5.5 feet of water. We fished with live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders to land these fish. We also had a 24-inch red for Mandy, her first-ever redfish, and her first-time fishing with me on board One More Cast. We had seven legal black sea bass, with one 14 inches long as well, who were eager to eat the live pins.

I have caught nice trout on Assassin 5 inch shads, both bounced and rigged up under the Original Cajun Thunder, on trips when we had a nice breeze and quick drift. Croaker Shad, Panhandle Moon, Stinky Pink, Pink Ghost and Wagasaki, have all produced well for me.

We had our limit of one red per angler, four out of five trips, the last week of April, as the reds have made it out of the creeks and are feeding out on the outside rock piles and bars. We have caught reds on Intruder Hex spoons in Copper and Gold, and on live pinfish under the Back Bays. Thunder-Spins and other jig spinners will catch a lion’s share of reds in June. Use Assassin Sea Shads, with chartreuse tails, such as Copperhead, Butt Naked, Texas Shad and Chicken-on-a-Chain for jig spinner tails. Remember to “bump” the bottom every fourth or fifth turn of the handle to catch more reds on Thunder-Spins.

June should hold the same outstanding fishing we are currently experiencing in May. Water temps are in the hi seventies, and will creep up to the mid 80’s by mid-June I would expect. We have caught, hooked or seen just about all the species we regularly see on the flats, except a tarpon, and they show up in June each year. Live crabs are rarely refused should one show up and give you a chance to toss a bait at him. We had a nice cobia on last week, only to have it spit the bait and hook out at boat-side early in the fight. June will see cobia as plentiful as they are in May. Cobia will also jump on a small blue crab, free-lined or tossed out under a balloon. Pigfish, pinfish and legal-sized “bsb”, will also take ling.

Keep an eye out and have a 40-pound outfit handy for tarpon and cobia.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

850.838.7541