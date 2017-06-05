Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – June

Bass fishing on the Kissimmee Chain – the bass have moved out to open water; mostly due to lowering water levels for the summer hurricane season. One of the best spots has been Goblets Cove, when the flood control gates are open from East Lake Toho. Bass are concentrating near ambush points looking for that easy meal swimming in the flowing water. Bass are also schooling in open water chasing shad. Anglers are catching largemouth on the outside edge of the Kissimmee grass and also in open water near drop-offs next to hydrilla patches, both using artificial baits. The schooling bass range in size from one to four pounds. The baits of choice are small Rattle Traps and Rapala X-Raps. Plastic baits of choice are flukes and swim baits in shad colors.

The crappie bite has been good on the Kissimmee Chain. On West Lake Toho, fish the open water between the two islands by spider rigging or longlining minnow tipped jigs. On East Lake Toho, fish open water – the 15 feet range seems to be where most crappies are being caught. The best method to catching Crappie is trolling which allows you to cover mote territory as fish are dispersed more since the spawn is over. Use various colors tipped with a minnow, then switch to the color they like. Vary the depth until you start catching fish.

For Bluegill and sunfish try fishing open water shell beds with live red worms fished on the bottom. If you like to fly fish, popping bugs are the best bet and fish the outside edge of the vegetation. Look in shallow for spawning panfish around the full moon phase; this is very common this time of year.