by Capt David Hare

Water temperature in mid-September: 79 degrees, lake level: full pool (491.00), water clarity: clear.

To start off with, I would to say to all of our clients and other victims of the hurricanes and flooding that our prayers have and will continue to be with you! To our clients that had to reschedule due to the storms in your area, we are looking forward to seeing you this fall. To all of the evacuees that came to Lake Martin to escape the weather, we hope your stay was as pleasant as it could’ve been under the circumstances. To the evacuees that we gave fish to, we hope that you enjoyed them and maybe it was a good change from your everyday meals you were eating.

September fishing has slowly starting turning for the good as far as the striper bite is concerned. September was an awesome month for crappie fishing.

October again will be a good trolling month for the stripers, and as we move toward the end of October, the live bait bite will be your best chance to entice these awesome sportfish. Also, this month not only will the early and late bites be good, but all through the day will start getting better and better. You should be able to fish a lot of different areas of the lake to locate schools of stripers. I will be working areas from Kowaliga Creek to Sandy Creek and several areas in between.

October crappie fishing should be awesome. We will be fishing for crappie in the major creek areas with both crappie minnows and crappie jigs. This month will produce not only large quantities of crappie but some very nice size ones.

Until next time, catch one for me!