Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – January 2019

The time to fish the big O for bass and crappie is now! The main spawn for both is going on now and will continue through late Spring. Try gearing your trip around either the full moon or new moon phase. This timeframe will put the fish on or near their beds and can help increase your odds at landing that big bass or crappie (speck) as we call em’ here. If you are bass fishing, a good area to fish is in the northwest corner of the lake called the Monkey box. Other areas around the Monkey box that have been producing is around Dyess ditch area; point of Horse Island as well as the west-side of Dupree bar and on down Observation shoal fishing the grass edges.

The best boat ramp to use when fishing these areas is the Harney Pond canal located conveniently between the cities of Clewiston and Okeechobee on hwy 78/441. Artificial lures for bass that have been working are: Flipping/pitching creature-style baits; senkos; some hard top-water lures worked slow such as a Rapala skitter walk or skitter pop; some frogs worked in/ around the pads; swim baits and shallow cranks. Colors for lures can be black/blue; green pumpkin/ red flake; june bug; red shad; white and crawdad.

If you are speck fishing, try the shoal; Dupree bar; monkey box and around tin house. If you’re fishing on the east side try the grass edges out from the J & S lock and Henry Creek. The key will be finding the clearer water pockets. When fishing for specks with minnows, the Kissimmee River and on out into the lake has been producing at night. Remember, the water level is lower than it was this time last year, so please use caution.

To book Capt. Angie as your professional bass and crappie guide call 863-228-7263 or log onto www.southfloridabassfishing.com to gather more info about pricing, hotel accommodations and etc.

