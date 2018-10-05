Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – October

Bass fishing bite on Lake Okeechobee has been hot lately, with the best times being early mornings and late afternoon until about dark. The bream spawn is just about over but some still can be found and caught on the beds using small live crickets or red worms rigged on light spinning tackle.

The morning and evening fishing offers prime time to brush up on your top water skills using a Devils horse or Zara spook or Pop-R aiming for the holes in the grass/grass edges.

As the morning bite slows down and the sun starts to get a little higher, I slow my presentation down but still fish the grass edges/holes using worms and senkos worked slowly and methodically. I keep my flipping stick handy and ready to go to ex- pound on the thicker grass clumps where it provides some shade for the bass. I typically have it rigged with a creature-style like a Gene Larew hoo-daddy or crawdad or senko, depending on how thick the cover is.

I also have a chatter-bait, top-water popper or rattle trap rod rigged and ready to catch any schooling bass that come up. Once you spot the schooling fish try to get your bait in the middle of the pack. Once they fire up you can usually catch several from the same group.

The bite seems to slow at late morning to mid-after- noon, so it’s imperative to get out early in the morning or the late afternoon timeframe. Color patterns for plastics are junebug, red shad, green-pumpkin and black/blue. For shallow cranks, stick with a shad or a bluegill or crawdad color depending on the water clarity and where you’re fishing.

