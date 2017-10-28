by Ken Sturdivant

ken@southernfishing.com.

Lake Sinclair is down 1.2 feet with the water clear and the temperature in the mid-70s.

Bass fishing is fair. More bass are moving toward the creeks and coves. Early morning topwater action is good and possibly getting better. Most any surface lure could catch a few fish, but buzzbaits are really starting to shine. A good approach is to have at least 2 baits ready to use, one a 1/8 to ¼ ounce model, and the other a 3/8 to ½ ounce size. Generally a white or chartreuse/white bait is good, but black, June bug, or other dark colors can be better at times, especially on cloudy days.

Scan any of the many lakes docks with the Lowrance Structure Scan technology and look for the fish suspended under the docks. No fish, don’t fish it. Try using multiple casts to the same likely looking cover. At times, many of the fish will not strike at the first or second offering. Other baits like a Sebile Swimmer, Pop R or Chug Bug can also be best on any given day.

Docks and boathouses are holding some large fish that are hitting jigs and large worms. Lightweight Texas rigs and jig head and worm rigs may catch more fish from the docks, but the jig and large worms should catch one or two kickers. Rat-L-Traps and shallow to medium running crankbaits are catching a few fish now.